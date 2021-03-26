Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $275.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $231.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $236.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $209.00.

KSU stock opened at $252.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $214.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $115.90 and a fifty-two week high of $260.29. The company has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $693.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,442,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,791,000. Interval Partners LP grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 374,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,486,000 after buying an additional 244,789 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,929,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,892,000 after purchasing an additional 232,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

