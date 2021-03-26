Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2021

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $275.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $231.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $236.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $209.00.

KSU stock opened at $252.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $214.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $115.90 and a fifty-two week high of $260.29. The company has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $693.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,442,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,791,000. Interval Partners LP grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 374,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,486,000 after buying an additional 244,789 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,929,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,892,000 after purchasing an additional 232,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Featured Article: How is a price target determined?

Analyst Recommendations for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit