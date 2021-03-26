Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Hits New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $10.48 and last traded at $10.62, with a volume of 32233 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.01.

Specifically, insider Sharon Shacham sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total transaction of $49,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 920,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,400,683.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 14,681 shares of company stock worth $207,959 in the last ninety days. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KPTI. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.56.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $794.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.66% and a negative net margin of 221.23%. Analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KPTI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,475,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,713,000 after buying an additional 305,310 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,788,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,919,000 after acquiring an additional 190,027 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,031,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 4.8% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,608,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,822,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,217,000 after purchasing an additional 219,528 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

