KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at Barclays

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

KBH has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KB Home from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KB Home from a sell rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.35.

KBH traded up $1.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.45. The stock had a trading volume of 11,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,261. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. KB Home has a 12 month low of $15.37 and a 12 month high of $47.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.10.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.17%.

In other KB Home news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 76,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total value of $3,413,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,401,944.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $2,202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 113,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,020,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 233,756 shares of company stock worth $10,221,364. Company insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 119.2% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

