KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.96

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2021

Shares of KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.96 and last traded at $16.56, with a volume of 133040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.30.

KDDIY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KDDI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of KDDI in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.57. The company has a market cap of $76.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). KDDI had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KDDI Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

KDDI Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KDDIY)

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Services, Life Design Services, Business Services, and Global Services. The Personal Services segment offers mobile services under the au and MVNO brands; fixed-line services under the au Hikari brand; and FTTH services, CATV services, and others.

