Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Announces Earnings Results

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Keros Therapeutics stock traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.47. 3,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,820. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.40. Keros Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $88.80.

In other Keros Therapeutics news, Director Julius Knowles sold 11,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $749,384.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Claudia Ordonez sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $64,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,484 shares of company stock valued at $4,082,063 in the last ninety days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Keros Therapeutics from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Keros Therapeutics from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Keros Therapeutics from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

