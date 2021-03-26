KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI)

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.50 to $47.50 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.42.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $41.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.88. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $21.51 and a 12 month high of $45.75.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%. As a group, analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 75.58%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Steven Ladany sold 3,599 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $145,039.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,976.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 33,692 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $1,386,762.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,793,763.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,909 in the last quarter. 5.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 478,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,655,000 after purchasing an additional 16,315 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 34,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

