KeyCorp Weighs in on BorgWarner Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BorgWarner in a report issued on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.98. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.13.

NYSE:BWA opened at $43.70 on Friday. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $21.15 and a twelve month high of $50.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.85. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Volker Weng sold 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $151,681.14. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

