Kind Ads Token One Day Volume Tops $440.00 (KIND)

Kind Ads Token (CURRENCY:KIND) traded up 10.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 26th. In the last week, Kind Ads Token has traded 108.4% higher against the dollar. Kind Ads Token has a market capitalization of $147,938.05 and $440.00 worth of Kind Ads Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kind Ads Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kind Ads Token alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00022681 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00049874 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.38 or 0.00646881 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.48 or 0.00064951 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00023324 BTC.

Kind Ads Token Profile

Kind Ads Token (KIND) is a coin. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Kind Ads Token’s total supply is 61,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,246,693 coins. The Reddit community for Kind Ads Token is /r/KindAds and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kind Ads Token is kindads.io . Kind Ads Token’s official Twitter account is @KindAdsNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Leadchain Foundation is launching the Kind Ads Protocol, an Ethereum-based trust protocol that improves how publishers and advertisers engage online. KIND is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Kind Ads ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Kind Ads Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kind Ads Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kind Ads Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kind Ads Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kind Ads Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kind Ads Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.