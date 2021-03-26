Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

KHNGY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Kuehne + Nagel International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Kuehne + Nagel International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

KHNGY traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.41. 12,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,458. Kuehne + Nagel International has a one year low of $26.52 and a one year high of $58.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of 42.53 and a beta of 0.81.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, seafood logistics, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking, tracking, and tracing of shipments; and overland transportation and contract logistics services.

