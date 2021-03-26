L Brands’ (LB) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

L Brands (NYSE:LB)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $88.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $78.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 42.90% from the company’s previous close.

LB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on L Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded L Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on L Brands from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on L Brands from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.14.

Shares of LB traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.58. 217,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,462,285. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.95, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $62.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.94.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that L Brands will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $627,676.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,745 shares in the company, valued at $11,449,709.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $177,845,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,137,127 shares of company stock worth $182,611,443 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in L Brands by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 97,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in L Brands by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in L Brands by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 34,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in L Brands by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 18,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

