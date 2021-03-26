L Brands (NYSE:LB) Sets New 52-Week High at $63.57

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $63.57 and last traded at $62.76, with a volume of 31033 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.43.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of L Brands from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on L Brands from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of L Brands from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded L Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.59.

The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.01, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.94.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Patricia S. Bellinger acquired 3,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.53 per share, with a total value of $199,906.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,906.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $4,138,266.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,537,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock valued at $182,611,443. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LB. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in L Brands by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 15,819,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $588,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,710 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of L Brands by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,558,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $206,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,141 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in L Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,467,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of L Brands by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,859,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,149,000 after acquiring an additional 206,948 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of L Brands by 205.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,800 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L Brands Company Profile (NYSE:LB)

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

