Lakewood Capital Management LP Buys 175,900 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Lakewood Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 502.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 210,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,900 shares during the quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $19,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.89.

Shares of Science Applications International stock traded down $15.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.97. The stock had a trading volume of 56,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,207. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.61. Science Applications International Co. has a 52 week low of $67.29 and a 52 week high of $103.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

