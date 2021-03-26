Lakewood Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Lakewood Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 135,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,160,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 785,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,681,000 after buying an additional 8,086 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,283,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,336,000 after buying an additional 1,005,268 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 14,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.64.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,764,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $117.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.20 and a 200 day moving average of $50.28. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $31.59 and a 12 month high of $68.21.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $202,050.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 3,636 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $196,634.88. Insiders have sold 1,381,001 shares of company stock valued at $81,594,231 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

