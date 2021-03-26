Lakewood Capital Management LP Sells 1,000 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Lakewood Capital Management LP reduced its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 365,553 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 4.7% of Lakewood Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Lakewood Capital Management LP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $99,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FB stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $279.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,027,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,904,535. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.52. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $150.83 and a one year high of $304.67. The firm has a market cap of $795.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Facebook’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.00, for a total value of $85,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,314. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,390,817 shares of company stock valued at $373,444,082 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FB. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.24.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

