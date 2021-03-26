LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given a €77.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2021

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LXS. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Nord/LB set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €67.43 ($79.33).

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €62.30 ($73.29) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of €62.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of €57.37. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a 12-month high of €67.38 ($79.27). The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion and a PE ratio of 6.21.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

Featured Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Analyst Recommendations for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS)

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit