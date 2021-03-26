LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given a €77.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LXS. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Nord/LB set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €67.43 ($79.33).

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €62.30 ($73.29) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of €62.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of €57.37. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a 12-month high of €67.38 ($79.27). The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion and a PE ratio of 6.21.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

