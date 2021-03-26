Leoni (ETR:LEO) Given a €9.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on Leoni (ETR:LEO) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on LEO. Independent Research set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Warburg Research set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on shares of Leoni and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of Leoni and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on shares of Leoni and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on shares of Leoni and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €7.30 ($8.59).

LEO opened at €11.42 ($13.44) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 606.94. The company has a market capitalization of $373.08 million and a P/E ratio of -1.12. Leoni has a 52 week low of €4.30 ($5.06) and a 52 week high of €15.03 ($17.68). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is €7.98.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

