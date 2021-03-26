Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,333 call options on the company. This is an increase of 860% compared to the typical daily volume of 243 call options.

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $873.34 million, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day moving average is $3.96. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $9.65.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 164.96% and a negative net margin of 320.44%. Analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP James F. Tessmer sold 22,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $158,551.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,620.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 11,235 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 212,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 11,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LXRX shares. Wedbush downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. G.Research cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2.10 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Gabelli cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

