Lightstreams Price Tops $0.0139 on Exchanges (PHT)

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 70.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. During the last week, Lightstreams has traded down 32.9% against the US dollar. One Lightstreams coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightstreams has a total market cap of $640,528.62 and $3,222.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lightstreams alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00022403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00049331 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.86 or 0.00642382 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00065005 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00023617 BTC.

Lightstreams Profile

Lightstreams (PHT) is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,095,992 coins. Lightstreams’ official message board is medium.com/lightstreams . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lightstreams is lightstreams.io

Lightstreams Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightstreams should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightstreams using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightstreams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightstreams and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.