LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 28.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.05%.

LiqTech International stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,335. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.24 million, a P/E ratio of -25.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.58 and its 200 day moving average is $8.48. LiqTech International has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $12.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiqTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, and ceramic silicon carbide liquid and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber wash water.

