LMR Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2021

LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lyft by 173.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lyft in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Lyft stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.01. The company had a trading volume of 69,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,302,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.31. The firm has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 2.35. Lyft, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian Keith Roberts sold 20,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,202,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Lawee sold 973,029 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total value of $64,891,304.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,388,415 shares of company stock worth $283,822,915 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LYFT. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Lyft from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Lyft from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on Lyft from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Lyft from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Lyft from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lyft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.09.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit