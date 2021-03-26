LMR Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lyft by 173.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lyft in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Lyft stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.01. The company had a trading volume of 69,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,302,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.31. The firm has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 2.35. Lyft, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian Keith Roberts sold 20,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,202,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Lawee sold 973,029 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total value of $64,891,304.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,388,415 shares of company stock worth $283,822,915 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LYFT. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Lyft from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Lyft from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on Lyft from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Lyft from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Lyft from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lyft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.09.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

