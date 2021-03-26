LMR Partners LLP Sells 50,579 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

LMR Partners LLP lessened its stake in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 81.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,150 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 50,579 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,368 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John Geschke sold 5,500 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total transaction of $764,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,236,589.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.30, for a total transaction of $651,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,167.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 119,579 shares of company stock valued at $17,119,042. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZEN traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,752. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Zendesk, Inc. has a one year low of $56.60 and a one year high of $166.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.73 and a beta of 1.27.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.38 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZEN shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Zendesk from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.31.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

