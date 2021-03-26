Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Upgraded at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$78.00 to C$70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$82.00 to C$72.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$95.00 to C$91.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of Loblaw Companies from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$76.86.

TSE L opened at C$68.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$23.79 billion and a PE ratio of 22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$63.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$65.38. Loblaw Companies has a 52-week low of C$60.86 and a 52-week high of C$77.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.83%.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total value of C$278,448.86. Also, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 14,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total transaction of C$876,179.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,986,225.59.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

