LockTrip Hits Market Capitalization of $59.47 Million (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 26th. In the last week, LockTrip has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. LockTrip has a market capitalization of $59.47 million and $222,358.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LockTrip token can currently be bought for about $3.98 or 0.00007363 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About LockTrip

LockTrip (LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo . The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com

LockTrip Token Trading

