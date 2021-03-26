Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 34,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 224.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HST traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.12. 71,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,333,526. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.68. The company has a quick ratio of 31.40, a current ratio of 31.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 1.38. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.83 and a twelve month high of $18.44.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.33. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HST shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.53.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

