Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 2,615 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 50,586 shares.The stock last traded at $11.70 and had previously closed at $11.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LBC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.99 million, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.00.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $37.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.10 million. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 17.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Luther Burbank Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.44%.

In related news, EVP Tammy Mahoney sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $127,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,659.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Liana Prieto sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $361,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,395.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 216.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Luther Burbank in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Luther Burbank in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Luther Burbank during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the period. 16.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luther Burbank Company Profile (NASDAQ:LBC)

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

