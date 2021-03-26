Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc (LON:MNL) Insider James Waterlow Buys 5,000 Shares

Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc (LON:MNL) insider James Waterlow purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 565 ($7.38) per share, for a total transaction of £28,250 ($36,908.81).

Shares of LON MNL opened at GBX 551 ($7.20) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 602.01 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 622.78. Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 491 ($6.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 704 ($9.20). The company has a market capitalization of £223.31 million and a PE ratio of 7.39.

Get Manchester & London Investment Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Manchester & London Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.20%.

Manchester and London Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve capital appreciation together with a reasonable level of income. The Company seeks to invest in companies whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market.

Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester & London Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester & London Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.