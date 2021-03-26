Mcdonald Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 977 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Alphabet by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,215,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $2,214,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 25.0% during the third quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,347 shares of company stock valued at $20,667,621 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded down $22.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,021.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,574. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,075.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,782.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,079.81 and a 1 year high of $2,152.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Cowen raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,390.00 price objective (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

