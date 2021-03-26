Mcdonald Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 26,456 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,159 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 52,629 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 38,087 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 13,949 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 41,002 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 6,183 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $30,073,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $86,458.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VZ traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $57.99. The stock had a trading volume of 880,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,048,467. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.51 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $239.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.16.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

