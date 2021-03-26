Mcdonald Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,240,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,241,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887,519 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,640,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,449,000 after buying an additional 3,397,649 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,835,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,577,000 after buying an additional 3,818,182 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,883,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,505,000 after buying an additional 1,995,835 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,295,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,690,000 after buying an additional 2,628,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Guggenheim lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE KO traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.74. The company had a trading volume of 751,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,090,342. The company has a market capitalization of $227.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.86. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $54.93.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.