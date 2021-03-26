Measurable Data Token Price Tops $0.0853 on Major Exchanges (MDT)

Measurable Data Token (CURRENCY:MDT) traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 26th. Measurable Data Token has a total market cap of $56.54 million and approximately $59.64 million worth of Measurable Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Measurable Data Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0853 or 0.00000160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Measurable Data Token has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000012 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000026 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Measurable Data Token Profile

Measurable Data Token (CRYPTO:MDT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Measurable Data Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 662,990,346 tokens. Measurable Data Token’s official Twitter account is @MeasurableData and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Measurable Data Token is www.mdt.co . The Reddit community for Measurable Data Token is /r/MeasurableDataToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Midnight is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Blue Midnight Wish hashing algorithm. MDT halves every year to a floor of 0.125 MDT for PoW and 0.25 MDT for PoS. Every 720 blocks is a 100 MDT coin reward, which acts as an incentive to mine on a continuous basis. “

