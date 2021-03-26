MedicCoin (MEDIC) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded down 57.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. MedicCoin has a total market cap of $32,113.80 and $143.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MedicCoin has traded down 62.3% against the U.S. dollar. One MedicCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00051799 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000296 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000071 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 99.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MedicCoin Profile

MEDIC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin . MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicCoin is a research-based cryptocurrency with MasterNode and PoS feature that is built on top of a system with a net-positive social benefit. The MedicCoin project encourages “do good things, make life better” by rewarding members for contributing their CPU/GPU computing powers to further healthcare research. MEDIC Coin has an active Android wallet, with iPhone wallet in the works along with other health applications. MEDIC Coin also is rewarding coins for [email protected] project, significantly impacting research across numerous diseases including various cancers, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Diabetes, infectious disease and more, with recent research focusing on investigating and designing pharmaceutical solutions for various drugs like opiates and antidepressants. “

MedicCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MedicCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

