MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is V3 Capital Management L.P.’s 8th Largest Position

V3 Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 561,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,400 shares during the period. MGM Growth Properties comprises 3.5% of V3 Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. V3 Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $17,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 489,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,707,000 after buying an additional 43,638 shares during the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

Shares of MGP traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.32. The stock had a trading volume of 12,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.98 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.68. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $34.35.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.27). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 7.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.495 dividend. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.69%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MGP. Zacks Investment Research cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $29.50 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.89.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.