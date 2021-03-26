Michael Arntz Sells 9,000 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CRO Michael Arntz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $601,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 24,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,869.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Arntz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 11th, Michael Arntz sold 522 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $41,760.00.

On Monday, February 8th, Michael Arntz sold 27,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total transaction of $2,088,180.00.

On Wednesday, December 30th, Michael Arntz sold 25,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $1,756,750.00.

SMAR traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $62.83. The stock had a trading volume of 676,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,958. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.91 and a fifty-two week high of $85.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.85 and a 200-day moving average of $62.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.12 and a beta of 1.52.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 32.32%. The business had revenue of $109.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SMAR. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 1,020.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

