MidasProtocol Hits 24-Hour Volume of $81,334.00 (MAS)

MidasProtocol (CURRENCY:MAS) traded up 29.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Over the last week, MidasProtocol has traded up 105.7% against the U.S. dollar. One MidasProtocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0149 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MidasProtocol has a market cap of $2.91 million and approximately $81,334.00 worth of MidasProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00022970 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00050316 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.34 or 0.00647654 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.11 or 0.00064713 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00023516 BTC.

MidasProtocol Coin Profile

MAS is a coin. MidasProtocol’s total supply is 270,540,521 coins and its circulating supply is 195,540,521 coins. MidasProtocol’s official Twitter account is @MidasProtocol . MidasProtocol’s official website is midasprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas Foundation is a Decentralised Autonomous Organization that runs on a web-based platform. It aims to kickstart potential frontier technology projects, provide reliable information and validate projects according to Global Transparency Alliance Framework. Midas Foundation is dedicated to bringing the most of the benefits and rewards to Midas Pioneers & Midasians as well as to grow and protect their investments in Midas Ecosystem. Midas Protocol is a multi-crypto-currencies wallet that users can use to store multi-cryptocurrencies and tokens; and conduct complex trading activities directly from wallet with multiple DEXs and CEXs, using multiple advanced order-types including automated execution settings; spend crypto-currencies on any consumer-brand outlets and any e-commerce platform that integrate with Midas wallet. “

