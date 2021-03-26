Mirror Protocol (MIR) Price Down 1.2% This Week

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One Mirror Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $6.97 or 0.00012663 BTC on exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a total market capitalization of $338.44 million and $9.39 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00059761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005721 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $124.13 or 0.00225634 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $457.27 or 0.00831207 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00050894 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00076218 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00026435 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,583,669 tokens. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance

Mirror Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

