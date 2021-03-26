Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Has $795,000 Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 61.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 512.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 94.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.62. 14,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,913,022. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.04. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.00 and a fifty-two week high of $112.37. The stock has a market cap of $77.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.87 million. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.77.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

