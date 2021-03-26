MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

MOR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

MOR traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.31. 881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,216. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.69. MorphoSys has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $35.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.24 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 16.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MorphoSys by 40.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in MorphoSys during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

