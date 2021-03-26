NativeCoin (N8V) Price Hits $3.40

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. NativeCoin has a total market capitalization of $83.95 million and approximately $21.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NativeCoin has traded up 2,951.5% against the US dollar. One NativeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $3.40 or 0.00006202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NativeCoin alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.90 or 0.00258643 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00014791 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00009483 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,919.11 or 0.03497912 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00006298 BTC.

NativeCoin Profile

N8V uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 24,671,133 coins. The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NativeCoin’s official website is www.n8vcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

NativeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NativeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NativeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NativeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NativeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.