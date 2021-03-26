Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSE:NRP opened at $15.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $191.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.70. Natural Resource Partners has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $19.52.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The energy company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.58. Natural Resource Partners had a negative net margin of 152.62% and a negative return on equity of 37.70%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.54%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natural Resource Partners stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,029,347 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,568 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 8.40% of Natural Resource Partners worth $12,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 38.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natural Resource Partners

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; aggregates and industrial minerals are located in the United States; oil and gas royalty assets located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery are located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

