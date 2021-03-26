Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Navigator Holdings Ltd. provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users and commodity traders. Navigator Holdings Ltd. is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Navigator from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of NYSE:NVGS opened at $9.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.29. The company has a market cap of $509.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.91 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Navigator has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $11.71.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Navigator had a positive return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. Equities research analysts expect that Navigator will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVGS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Navigator by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,405 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Navigator by 3.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,691 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Navigator during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 1,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 5,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Navigator by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,244,481 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,404,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

