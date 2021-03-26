Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NLTX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.57. 5,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,923. The company has a market cap of $485.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 1.09. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $18.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day moving average is $12.56.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NLTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Neoleukin Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.86.

In related news, CFO Robert Ho sold 6,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $71,531.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carl Walkey sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $31,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,383,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,304,525.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,897 shares of company stock worth $210,390 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

