NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

NTGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BWS Financial increased their price objective on NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on NETGEAR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ NTGR traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.54. 305,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,671. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.57. NETGEAR has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $46.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.34 and a beta of 0.88.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $367.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NETGEAR will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Murray Bryan sold 7,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $286,991.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,477 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,594.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 29,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,169,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,549 shares of company stock valued at $6,721,074 in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of NETGEAR by 35.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

