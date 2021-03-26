New England Asset Management Inc. Has $6.67 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,275 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 0.1% of New England Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 465.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,707 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 10,461 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 47,706 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Walmart by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 474,494 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $68,397,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $53,368,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 414,777 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $59,791,000 after acquiring an additional 62,371 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.21.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.40. 330,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,562,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.85 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.16. The firm has a market cap of $378.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,228,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,101,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total value of $229,130,268.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,842,381.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,035,000 shares of company stock valued at $556,529,644 over the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

