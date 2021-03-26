New Hope Co. Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:NHC)

New Hope Co. Limited (ASX:NHC) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, April 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.45, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is A$1.38.

In other New Hope news, insider Ian Williams sold 38,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.40 ($1.00), for a total transaction of A$53,474.15 ($38,195.82).

New Hope Corporation Limited explores, develops, produces, and processes coal, and oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Coal mining in Queensland, Coal mining in New South Wales, and Other. The company has interests in two open cut coal mines in South East Queensland that produce thermal coal, including the New Acland project, which is located in north-west of Oakey, Queensland; and the Jeebropilly coal mine located in the West Moreton region near Ipswich.

