Newton (NEW) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Exchanges

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One Newton coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Newton has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar. Newton has a total market capitalization of $19.04 million and $1.23 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00059979 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005748 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.62 or 0.00225584 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $459.05 or 0.00830995 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00051268 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00076334 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00026607 BTC.

About Newton

Newton was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Buying and Selling Newton

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

