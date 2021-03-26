NFT Index Hits Market Cap of $1.19 Million (NFTI)

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded up 10.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Over the last seven days, NFT Index has traded down 10% against the dollar. One NFT Index coin can currently be bought for about $531.36 or 0.00969231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT Index has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and $35,072.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00058893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 43.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.20 or 0.00244792 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006085 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.13 or 0.00855721 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00050770 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00076073 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00025981 BTC.

NFT Index Coin Profile

NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

