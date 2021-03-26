NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Increased to $176.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NKE. Wedbush lifted their target price on NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Argus increased their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $159.77.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE traded up $3.67 on Thursday, hitting $132.31. The company had a trading volume of 235,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,216,340. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.89. NIKE has a 12-month low of $77.16 and a 12-month high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NIKE will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $18,365,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,532,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,425,781.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,500 shares of company stock valued at $29,620,690 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,113,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,401,651,000 after acquiring an additional 454,108 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,142,170,000 after buying an additional 4,468,961 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,524,389 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,752,404,000 after buying an additional 388,550 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,892,505,000 after buying an additional 4,812,150 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,758,153,000 after buying an additional 4,643,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.