Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NKTX stock traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,073. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.60. Nkarta has a 12 month low of $22.46 and a 12 month high of $79.16.

NKTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Nkarta from $47.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

In other news, insider Nadir Mahmood sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $267,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Trager sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Nkarta, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

