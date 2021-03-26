Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 710 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,156 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 1.7% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $12,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Broadcom by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.72, for a total value of $238,351.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,998 shares of company stock valued at $9,946,692. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.15.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $10.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $472.34. The stock had a trading volume of 73,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,478. The company has a market capitalization of $192.86 billion, a PE ratio of 73.55, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $468.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $416.30. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.68 and a twelve month high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.