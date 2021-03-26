Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 76.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 23,785 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 454,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,715,000 after buying an additional 11,975 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,005,441,000 after buying an additional 4,927,441 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $559,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 168,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after buying an additional 29,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 28,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,632,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,110,076. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $62.55. The stock has a market cap of $241.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

Several analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

